Newly-relegated side Leicester City have joined several clubs in looking at midfielder Tom Cairney as a potential option this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Leicester City failed to keep their Premier League status for the upcoming season, as they got relegated to the Championship after finishing 18th in the top flight.

The Foxes are bracing to lose multiple important players and could field a much-changed side in the second tier.

They are keen to get a substantial fee for James Maddison, who has one year left on his deal, while Youri Tielemans is set to leave.

It has been claimed that the Midlands club are keeping a close eye on Fulham’s Cairney, who has one year left on his deal.

The Scottish international was a bit part player for Fulham in the recently-concluded season and made just six starts in the Premier League.

He mostly played as an impact substitute for Marco Silva, as the club brought in the likes of Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira in last summer.

Leicester are seeking proven Championship experience in their midfield and Cairney has played 318 times in the English second tier.

Several clubs are interested in the player and Leicester are amongst them.

It remains to be seen if the Foxes will be able to convince the 32-year-old Scot by offering him first-team football for the upcoming season.