Newcastle United are intending to take part in the race to sign Declan Rice with the club keen to hold talks with the West Ham United captain and his representatives, according to the Northern Echo.

Rice became only the third West Ham captain to lift a major trophy on Wednesday night when his side won the Europa Conference League.

But that is now likely to be his last game for West Ham with chairman David Sullivan confirming that the midfielder will be moving on this summer.

Arsenal have been laying down groundwork on an approach for Rice for several months and they are still the favourites to sign him.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested but it has been claimed that Newcastle do not want to give up on the prospect of signing him either.

Eddie Howe wants a top-quality midfield addition and West Ham are interested in getting their hands on Rice.

It has been claimed that the club are now pushing to hold talks with the Hammers skipper and his representatives.

Newcastle have also qualified for the Champions League, which is a major factor in Rice’s decision about his next cub.

But the Magpies have significant obstacles to overcome, chiefly financial because they still do not want to offer massive wages to players.

Rice’s camp are said to be demanding somewhere around £250,000 a week from his suitors but Newcastle’s highest-paid player earns around £120,000 a week.