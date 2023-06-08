Nottingham Forest have an interest in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to The Athletic.

The winger spent the just-concluded season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and will return to Chelsea over the summer.

Chelsea are looking at a major clear out of players in the next transfer window in order to trim down their squad and balance their FFP obligations.

Hudson-Odoi is one of the players Chelsea could want to move on in the summer as part of their plans.

And Nottingham Forest are among the clubs who are interested in signing him in the next transfer window.

The Midlands club spent big last summer after getting promoted and their strategy paid off after they survived in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper is looking for key additions and Forest are looking to bring in players with Premier League experience.

Hudson-Odoi fits that profile and the club are considering taking him to the City Ground this summer.

The winger also has the experience of working under Cooper when the latter was in charge of England Under-17s.