Arsenal have neither commenced talks nor submitted a bid for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey amid the Gunners having been linked with the Frenchman, according to the Daily Express.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished the Premier League standings this term on a disappointing note after leading the table for 248 days.

They are now looking to bolster their options this summer in a bid to tweak this term’s performances next season.

And the Gunners have been linked with several players, including Declan Rice, Matheus Franca and Boey in order to bolster their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

It has been suggested in some quarters that they are closing in on Boey, but the defender is not an active target.

Arsenal have held no talks to sign the defender, or lodged any bids, though he is interesting other Premier League sides.

Boey, 22, joined the Istanbul outfit from Rennes in 2021 on a four-year contract.

He made a substantial contribution to Galatasaray’s league title win this term and added to his on-field reputation in the bargain.