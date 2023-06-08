Reading are interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, but the player is reluctant to drop into League One, according to the Evening Standard.

The 24-year-old, who has been with Chelsea since 2006 progressing through their academy, is finally set to bid goodbye to the club after being told that he is free to leave this summer.

He is not short on options though, with multiple clubs showing interest in signing him following two seasons in the Championship with Hull City.

Reading, who are without a manager following their relegation from the second tier at the end of last season, are showing keen interest in signing the goalkeeper.

However, following spells in the English Championship and in Scotland with Ross County, Baxter is not keen on a move to League One.

The England-born player is also a target for Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, having tracked him for over a year.

They have already lodged several offers for the player and promise the lure of the Champions League next season.

The Israeli team are keen on finalising a move for the player before the middle of July in time for their Champions League first-round qualifier.