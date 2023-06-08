Southampton forward Paul Onuachu is drawing interest from a host of clubs and is expected to leave Saints this summer, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Onuachu, 29, joined the now-relegated Saints from Genk in January this year and made eleven Premier League appearances.

He struggled to find favour with Ruben Selles once Nathan Jones was shown the door and was given limited opportunities to showcase his talents on the pitch.

The tall striker will not be playing in the Championship with Southampton though as he is poised to leave the club and is not short of admirers.

Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin are interested in potentially taking Onuachu to Germany, while Galatasaray are keen for him to move to Turkey.

The striker could potentially join the big spending Saudi Arabian league as he is wanted by Al Taawoon.

Belgian side Genk, who Southampton signed Onuachu from, are rated as unlikely to re-sign him at present.

It remains to be seen how much Southampton will be able to raise from cashing in on the striker this summer.