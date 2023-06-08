Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has expressed his hope to see Ryan Mason stay on at the club to work under Ange Postecoglou along with his assistant Matt Wells.

Spurs’ long-drawn attempts at permanently replacing Antonio Conte finally came to fruition when they managed to appoint the Celtic boss as the man-in-charge on a four-year contract earlier this week.

The announcement also meant that Mason’s second stint as Tottenham’s caretaker manager came to an end after only six games.

Roberts though does not want it to be the end of Mason’s association with the London-based club given the fact that a lot of Tottenham players liked playing under him.

The 63-year-old therefore wishes that Mason and his assistant Wells will continue to work under Postecoglou.

“I know a lot of the players really liked playing for Ryan during a difficult period for the club”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“I really would like him to stay with Matt Wells and work under Ange.”

In the six games Mason was in charge, he managed to win two and draw one while losing the remaining three.