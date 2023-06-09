PSV Eindhoven are looking at a potential deal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United, but may need to be creative with how they meet his asking price.

Summerville is currently due to play Championship football for Leeds next term following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds’ drop into the second tier has caused many clubs to eye potential signings from the Elland Road outfit.

And PSV Eindhoven, who have yet to fully replace Cody Gakpo following his exit to Liverpool, are interested in Summerville, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

However, it is suggested that Leeds have placed a hefty price tag around Summerville’s neck.

PSV Eindhoven could try to convince Leeds by offering a buy-back clause the Whites could trigger, or a substantial sell-on clause.

Summerville may not be attracted to the idea of playing in England’s second tier next term and returning to the Netherlands could well appeal.

PSV Eindhoven finished second in the Eredivisie this season and Summerville would have the chance to play in the Champions League if he joins the club.