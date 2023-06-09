Real Betis are hitting the accelerator in their bid to sign Marc Roca from Leeds United this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Whites failed to keep their Premier League status safe in the recently-concluded season, as they finished second-bottom in the league table.

Following relegation, some Leeds players are keen to move clubs this summer and Roca is one of them.

He joined Leeds last summer from Bayern Munich on a €12m deal and appears to have little appetite for playing in the Championship.

Real Betis want to land the midfielder, considering strengthening in his position a priority, and according to Spanish outlet Relevo, they have now hit the accelerator in their bid to capture him.

It is suggested that Roca has a clause in his Leeds deal which will allow him to leave on loan in the event of relegation.

The clause would mean Betis would not need to buy Roca now, but could just take on his Leeds’ salary.

The Spanish side are also keen to negotiate an option to buy in the loan deal as they believe Roca is a player for the future as well.