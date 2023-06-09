RB Leipzig will continue discussions with Liverpool over signing Fabio Carvalho over the weekend, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Carvalho, 20, joined the Reds from Fulham last year for a reported fee of £5m, potentially rising to £7.7m with add-ons.

Despite his high-profile move to Liverpool, the Portuguese winger struggled to establish himself at Anfield as he made only four starts among 13 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside outfit in the recently-concluded season.

It is mooted that Jurgen Klopp’s side are considering shipping out the winger on loan this summer for regular first-team football experience.

Furthermore, the Reds are also said to have snubbed an offer from an unnamed European side for Carvalho as the Anfield outfit are reluctant to let the Portuguese go on a permanent basis this summer.

Now it is claimed that RB Leipzig are in talks with Liverpool over a potential deal for the 20-year-old winger.

And it is also suggested that the ongoing talks between the two outfits will continue into the weekend.

Liverpool have already wrapped up a deal for Brighton talisman Alexis Mac Allister on a five-year contract and they are eyeing realigning their squad in a bid to improve upon this term’s performances.

It remains to be seen whether Leipzig can strike a deal with Liverpool to sign the winger this summer.