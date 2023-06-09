Newcastle United do not have the budget to bring in three or four big name signings in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is looking for quality additions to his squad this summer after taking his Newcastle side to the Champions League.

The Newcastle boss wants to bring in real quality for his first team in order to improve the overall depth of the squad.

There are suggestions that Newcastle are eyeing spending big and bringing big names this summer in order to strengthen Howe’s options.

But it has been claimed that the club’s summer budget is likely to limit their ambition in the market.

Newcastle are, it is claimed, unlikely to have the funds needed to bring in three or four big and glamorous new signings in the summer.

They have a considerable budget but they are likely to bring in two expensive signings and then look for bargains in the market.

Newcastle still have to work under strict FFP guidelines as the club’s revenue streams have not shot up despite some recent money-spinning deals.

The club will still look for smart buys as they are still not looking to splurge massively in the summer.