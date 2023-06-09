Richard Keys has insisted that Harry Maguire would be happy to leave Manchester United as long as the club honour his contract and pay him what he is due.

Maguire lost his place in the Manchester United first team last season and is the fifth-choice centre-back behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.

The Premier League giants are prepared to let him go this summer and Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are believed to be interested in signing the England defender.

However, there are claims that the defender is reluctant to leave the Premier League giants in the upcoming transfer window.

Keys believes that the centre-back would be happy to leave but Manchester United need to properly financially compensate him if he is to move on in the upcoming transfer window.

The veteran broadcaster took to Twitter and wrote: “No he doesn’t [want to stay].

“I’m sure he’d be happy to move on but not unless United pay him what he’s due.

“He’s got a contract so they’ll have to honour it.

“Aren’t clubs always asking that players do that? The boot is on the other foot here.”

Gareth Southgate indicated that not playing regularly at club level could see Maguire losing his place in the England squad next season.