Rangers are working on a deal to land Sam Lammers from Italian side Atalanta after Michael Beale identified him as having the qualities the Gers need up top, according to the Herald.

Beale is eyeing a further clutch of signings after Rangers brought in Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell.

He is shopping in Italy, with Rangers in talks to land Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers, but Atalanta’s Lammers is also wanted.

Beale believes that the 26-year-old Dutchman has the goals and trickery needed up front for Rangers and a deal could be pulled off.

Lammers has been out on a succession of loan spells since he joined Atalanta in 2020 and most recently tried but failed to help Sampdoria survive in Serie A.

It is suggested that Rangers could soon strike a deal for Lammers after talks with Atalanta proved to be fruitful, with a £3m fee mooted as the potential price point.

Lammers has played his club football in the Netherlands, Italy and Germany, but could soon add Scotland to the list.

He was prolific in the Netherlands with Heerenveen, with 16 league goals in the 2018/19 campaign, but since then has not struck more than twice in any subsequent season.