Burnley and West Ham United target Sheraldo Becker is thinking about leaving Union Berlin this summer in what could be a boost to the Premier League clubs’ chances of signing him, it has been claimed in Germany.

Becker, 28, played a crucial role in Union Berlin’s league campaign this season as the German side managed to grab a Champions League spot for next season.

The Netherlands-born Suriname international made 34 league appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term, while bagging eleven goals and seven assists.

Becker’s impressive performances mean he is in demand this summer and Premier League sides Burnley and West Ham are keen, while Fulham are another potential home for the Dutchman.

And their hopes have been boosted as, according to German magazine Kicker, Becker is increasingly thinking now is the right time to take the next step in his career.

West Ham are linked with a host of players as the Europa Conference League winners eye improving their league position next term.

While Burnley want to make sure they survive in the Premier League next term, Fulham are also expected to strengthen.

All eyes will be on the trio to see how they make their move for Becker who still has one year left on his contract with Union Berlin.