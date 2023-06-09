West Ham United face having to fork out £45m to land Edson Alvarez from Ajax, as they look to replace Declan Rice, according to the Guardian.

Rice, 24, is set to leave the London Stadium this summer, six years after making his senior team debut for the Hammers.

He has been widely tipped to move to Arsenal, however has a host of admirers and the jury is out on where he will eventually end up.

West Ham have zeroed in on Alvarez as the man they want to fill Rice’s shoes, but Ajax have a clear idea of what level of fee they need in order to sanction the Mexican’s exit.

It is suggested that if West Ham want to succeed in signing Rice’s replacement they will need to splash out £45m to get the job done.

Alvarez, 25, was indispensable in Ajax’s league campaign this season and made 31 Eredivisie appearances for the Dutch side while bagging three goals and three assists.

He helped Ajax achieve eleven clean sheets in their league campaign and further buttressed his reputation on the pitch, clocking a record of winning 199 ground duels.

His commanding displays in midfield have made several clubs, including David Moyes’ side, keen on him.

It remains to be seen now whether West Ham will secure a move for Ajax’s prized asset this summer or not.