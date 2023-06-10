West Ham United and Aston Villa are amongst the clubs keen on Argentina and Lens centre-back Facundo Medina, it has been claimed in France.

Medina, 24, played a substantial role in Lens’ impressive Ligue 1 campaign this season while making 32 league appearances for the French outfit.

The steadfast defender helped the Ligue 1 runners-up keep 12 clean sheets in the league this season and further furnished his reputation with a 90.74 percentage in pass completion.

He is now drawing interest from the Premier League and, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, both Aston Villa and West Ham have been intrigued by the Argentine’s displays.

Besides Aston Villa and West Ham, Manchester United and Brighton’s interest in the 24-year-old defender is also concrete.

Lens knocked back a bid of €17m from an unnamed team for the Argentine in the winter transfer window.

Medina penned a new contract with Lens in January this year and he has still three years left on his contract with the French side.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa or West Ham will make a move for the highly-rated defender, who has been capped by Argentina at international level, this summer.