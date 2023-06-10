Celtic are considering Ronny Deila’s assistant at Club Brugge, Rik De Mil, as their potential new boss, according to Football Scotland.

The Bhoys are in the process of going through a list of potential options to succeed Ange Postecoglou following his switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

They have held initial talks with Daniel Farke, who was recently sacked by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Club Brugge assistant De Mil is claimed to be on Celtic’s longlist of options, with the Scottish champions having kept tabs on his coaching career.

He is currently working as an assistant to former Celtic manager Deila at Club Brugge.

De Mil has been linked with managerial posts and it could be a matter of time until he steps into the top job.

Whether Celtic would be in the mood to take a gamble on the 41-year-old though remains firmly to be seen, especially given the other options they are considering.

De Mil has been involved with Club Brugge since taking a coaching post in the youth set-up in 2018 and more recently was in charge of their second string side, Club NXT.

Celtic could well sound Deila out about De Mil if they intend on solidifying their interest.