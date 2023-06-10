Celtic have held talks with Daniel Farke over him succeeding Ange Postecoglou, but Leeds United have not advanced their interest in him yet.

Both Celtic and Leeds are looking for a new manager to take over, with the Scottish champions recently losing Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur and the Yorkshire side seeing Sam Allardyce leave.

Celtic are keen on Farke, whose stock remains high from his time at Norwich City.

Talks have now taken place between the manager and Celtic, according to Sky Deutschland, and the Bhoys are interested in him taking charge.

Leeds meanwhile are also interested in Farke, who has experience of managing in the Championship.

The discussions over a move to Elland Road are not advanced, but could potentially make progress next week.

Farke was recently shown the door by Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach were left unhappy with Farke’s performance this season and removed him from his post, despite a contract which ran until 2025.

He is not keen to take time out of the dugout though and is ready for an instant return to management.