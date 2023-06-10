Borussia Monchengladbach would be boosted if Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke and his assistants as their new management team, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Yorkshire giants are looking for a new manager to bring in after Sam Allardyce departed the club.

Bouncing back from the Championship at the first attempt is Leeds’ key target and they want a manager who can achieve the feat.

They have been linked with former Norwich City boss Farke, who was sacked by Gladbach recently.

Farke and his assistants remain on the Gladbach payroll for now, according to German daily Bild, and if Leeds appoint them then it would remove them.

Gladbach would no longer have to pay Farke and his backroom team as they would be back in jobs at Elland Road.

Farke was under contract at Gladbach until the summer of 2025, but disappointed club bosses this term.

Gladbach are claimed to feel that Farke did not improve players on his watch, while he also did not produce a style of football that the fans enjoyed.

The German side have since handed the reins to ex-Bayer Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane.