Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has admitted he is considering his future at the club, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The French shot-stopper could not help Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League this season and also lost his spot in the side towards the end of the campaign.

He remains a highly rated young shot-stopper however and will likely not be short of interest this summer.

And Meslier admits he is thinking about what will be the best course of action in his career, indicating towards a possible exit from Elland Road.

Meslier said to French radio station RMC: “[I am] thinking about what is best for me.”

Leeds could see departures stretch into the double figures this summer, following relegation.

And Meslier could also find the exit door as he bids to continue his development.

He is currently with France’s Under-21s, who are due to take part in the Under-21 European Championship, to be held in Romania and Georgia, this summer, a potential shop window for him.