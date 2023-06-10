Leeds United are not in a rush to bring in a new director of football and are prepared to take more time to identify the ideal candidate, according to The Athletic.

Victor Orta left his post as director of football before the end of the season and the role is currently vacant.

Leeds are preparing for life in the Championship and are expected to have a busy summer transfer window to deal with, amid interest in their players.

The club want to bring in a new director of football, but are not in an urgent scramble to do so.

They are prepared to take their time to make sure they pick the right man, with more urgency being put into the search for a new manager.

Leeds are looking at a number of options for their next managerial appointment and have discussed managers with Championship experience.

Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker and Daniel Farke are under the microscope, while former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is also a possibility.

It is suggested that Leeds could see departures into the double figures this summer and they are likely to want a new boss in to assess the squad soon.