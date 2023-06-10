Newcastle United may have become James Maddison’s preferred destination, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, after their top four finish, according to the Daily Mail.

Maddison is widely tipped to move on from Leicester City following the club’s relegation from the Premier League and Newcastle are long-time admirers.

The Foxes want to realise £60m from selling Maddison and with Tottenham joining Newcastle in being keen, will hope to do so.

It is suggested that for some time Maddison would rather head to London than north to Newcastle, when he leaves Leicester, but that may have changed.

The Magpies finishing in the top four and securing a spot in next season’s Champions League has made them more attractive to Maddison.

It is also claimed that the attacking midfielder is attracted to the idea of playing for Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

It remains to be seen though if Newcastle will sign Maddison, especially as they are suggested to be working with a transfer budget of £75m.

The club could look to bring in extra cash through player sales, but the jury is out on how much extra that would raise.

Maddison could not help prevent Leicester being relegated this season, however given the interest in his services he may well not play a game in the Championship next term.