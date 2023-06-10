Nottingham Forest and Everton are both chasing Romain Saiss, who is expected to move on from Besiktas this summer.

Both Forest and Everton managed to survive in the Premier League this season, but their battle against the drop went deep into the campaign.

Each side will try to strengthen this summer to avoid the same fate and their eyes have been drawn to former Wolves man Saiss.

Nottingham Forest and Everton are both interested in signing the Moroccan, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and the player wants to stay in Europe when he leaves Besiktas.

The Istanbul club are aware that Saiss is wanted and know he is keen to go.

Saiss has a lucrative offer on his table from a club in Qatar, but heading to the Middle East is not his priority.

The defender wants to remain in a top league ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and the next World Cup; he also has interest from France.

Saiss, 33, was on the books at Wolves from 2016 until 2022, at which time he exited Molineux to head to Turkey with Besiktas.