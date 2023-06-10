Free agent Evan Ndicka has had direct contact with Tottenham Hotspur, amid Roma stepping up their pursuit of him.

Ndicka was on the books at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, but is leaving the club at the end of his contract as he looks for a new challenge.

Eintracht Frankfurt had been keen to convince Ndicka to pen a new contract, however they could not succeed.

Roma are leading the hunt for Ndicka and, according to Italian outlet La Roma 24, have put a five-year deal to him.

Jose Mourinho has had direct contact with the defender, who has told him he is excited about moving to Italy, and a definitive answer is expected from the player next week.

However, Tottenham have also had direct contact with Ndicka, amid the club’s hunt for another centre-back.

Barcelona and AC Milan have also sounded out the player about a move.

Roma however remain in pole position to capture Ndicka and strengthen Mourinho’s defence ahead of next season.