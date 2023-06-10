Ndicka was on the books at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, but is leaving the club at the end of his contract as he looks for a new challenge.
Eintracht Frankfurt had been keen to convince Ndicka to pen a new contract, however they could not succeed.
Roma are leading the hunt for Ndicka and, according to Italian outlet La Roma 24, have put a five-year deal to him.
Jose Mourinho has had direct contact with the defender, who has told him he is excited about moving to Italy, and a definitive answer is expected from the player next week.
However, Tottenham have also had direct contact with Ndicka, amid the club’s hunt for another centre-back.
Barcelona and AC Milan have also sounded out the player about a move.
Roma however remain in pole position to capture Ndicka and strengthen Mourinho’s defence ahead of next season.