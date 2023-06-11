Arsenal’s attempt to sign Timothy Castagne from Leicester City could move quickly, after the Gunners opened talks.

Following a campaign which saw Arsenal challenge for the title, boss Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his squad.

He is keen to land a right-back and Arsenal have been linked with several players.

They are now moving for Castagne, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and he is considered the number two target to Ivan Fresneda.

Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester and it is suggested that the situation could develop quickly.

The Gunners want to establish what terms Leicester would be looking for to let the Belgian leave.

Leicester have been relegated to the Championship and there is expected to be significant churn in their squad this summer.

And Castagne could avoid playing in the second tier and secure Champions League football by making the move to Arsenal in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has a contract at the King Power Stadium which runs through until the summer of 2025.