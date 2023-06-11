Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker has attracted interest from as many as three clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Villa captured the signature of former Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer earlier this week.

With Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey already in the squad, Unai Emery has added one more top-quality midfield option to his squad in the form of the Belgian star.

But the Aston Villa boss is now looking to offload a few midfielders from his squad before the end of the transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Dendoncker is one of the players who is likely to be moved on in the summer.

There is no shortage of suitors for the player with as many as three clubs interested in signing him.

It is unknown whether any of the clubs are in the Premier League but his agent could soon hold talks with his suitors.

Dendoncker may favour a quick and smooth exit and start afresh at a new club during pre-season.

He became a squad option under Emery at Aston Villa last season and made just nine Premier League starts.