Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier was Manchester United’s original choice as David de Gea’s long-term successor, but his form collapse has seen interest cooled, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Manchester United are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer regardless of whether De Gea leaves or goes.

Erik ten Hag wants a top-quality goalkeeper who could come in and potentially replace De Gea as the number one.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford has emerged as the target but the Red Devils had someone else in their thoughts originally.

It has been claimed that Leeds star Meslier was the shot-stopper Manchester United originally identified as De Gea’s long-term replacement.

The Frenchman’s performances at Leeds and his young age made him an attractive profile.

But their interest waned after Meslier lost form and his place in the Leeds team towards the end of last season.

With Leeds relegated from the Premier League, he is now preparing to rebuild his reputation in the league where he initially formed it.

Manchester United were interested in him but are now considering other options in the market.