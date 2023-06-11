Torino are continuing to try to agree a deal with West Ham United for Nikola Vlasic after not triggering their €13m option to buy in his loan deal.

Vlasic has just spent the season on loan at Torino from West Ham and is keen to continue at the Serie A club.

Torino want to sign Vlasic, but have not triggered the buy clause in the loan as they want to bring the price down.

Talks are continuing to take place, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, with Torino not going much above the €8m mark.

West Ham however are looking for €13m to sell Vlasic.

Torino are continuing talks to try to find a deal and are prepared to push, with coach Ivan Juric desperate to keep Vlasic.

West Ham have just scooped up the Europa Conference League trophy and Torino are hoping there will be some wiggle-room.

Vlasic could try to put pressure on West Ham to agree a deal, with the 25-year-old keen to remain in Italy with Torino.

West Ham snapped Vlasic up from Russian side CSKA Moscow for around €30m.