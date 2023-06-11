Everton may rekindle their interest in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old striker is surplus to requirements at Palace after spending a season being a bit-part player in the squad.

The Eagles are looking to bring in cash by selling the forward this summer and are waiting for offers to land on their table.

He has been linked with a return to France but a stay in the Premier League is not out of the reckoning as well.

Everton looked at trying to sign the forward in the last transfer window and they are in the market for a striker again.

Sean Dyche is looking at forward options and Everton may rekindle their interest in Mateta this summer.

Crystal Palace want a straightforward sale as they want to bring in money that they can use to sign new players.

Mateta has three years left on his contract and the Eagles are likely to demand a substantial fee despite his squad player status.