Leicester City have held discussions about potentially appointing former Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens as their next boss.

The Foxes are looking for a manager to guide them back to the Premier League at the first attempt after suffering relegation to the Championship this season.

A host of players are expected to depart the King Power Stadium also in what is expected to be a summer of change.

A number of managers are under consideration at Leicester and they have held talks about Hoefkens, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

They regard the former Club Brugge coach as a candidate to come in and take the manager’s job.

Hoefkens, 44, has experience of English football gained as a player, through spells at Stoke City and West Brom.

He took over as Club Brugge boss in May 2022 and lasted until December 2022, when he was sacked.

Club Brugge reached the knockout round of the Champions League under Hoefkens, the first time they had ever managed the feat.