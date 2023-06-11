Newcastle United have their eye on Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, amid Manchester United failing to make an progress on a deal to sign him in recent weeks.

Kim was a standout performer for Napoli as they scooped up the Serie A title this season.

The powerful Korean defender could be on the move though and he is hugely popular with a number of clubs.

Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Kim, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have made little progress in recent weeks.

They could be at risk of missing out as Newcastle are now setting their eyes on Kim and it is suggested that they are aware of an opening due to the Red Devils not moving forward enough in talks.

The defender’s representatives are already claimed to have held talks with Newcastle towards the end of the season.

Chelsea are also interested in Kim, despite having ample defenders on the books, while Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation.

Kim has made moving to the Premier League his priority, but PSG are not prepared to abandon the idea of signing him yet.

If Kim does move on from Napoli to either Newcastle or Manchester United then it could affect the futures of defenders at Old Trafford and St James’ Park.