Ryan Mason has been left impressed with Ange Postecoglou after holding talks with the new Tottenham Hotspur boss, according to football.london.

Postecoglou is settling into life as the new Tottenham boss following his appointment and there has been much speculation about the composition of his backroom team.

Mason led Spurs on an interim basis through to the end of the season and there have been question marks over whether he will continue to be involved under Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has spoken to Mason though and the young coach was impressed with what the new Spurs boss told him.

Mason was asked to remain on the backroom staff and accepted, despite having interest from elsewhere.

It remains to be seen what title Mason will be given, but the coach is looking forward to the chance to work under Postecoglou.

Despite not officially starting as Tottenham boss until 1st July, Postecoglou was at the club’s training ground on Friday.

The Australian held a transfer meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy as he prepares to make his mark on the Tottenham squad make-up.