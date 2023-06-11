Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is eyeing a move abroad in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 31-year-old is considering his future at the south coast club after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season.

He appears to be not keen to play in the Championship and is looking to move away from the Saints this summer.

Armstrong is waiting for offers to land on his table but has a clear preference for what he wants to experience next.

It has been claimed that the Scotland international would prefer a move away from England as his next adventure.

He is in the final year of his contract and Southampton are unlikely to command a big fee from his sale.

The midfielder has offers to stay in England but he would like to play in Europe while he is still at his peak.

The Scotland midfielder is keen to enjoy the experience of playing in Europe next season.

It remains to be seen whether Armstrong gets offers from one of the top European leagues this summer.