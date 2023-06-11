West Ham United are thinking about what to do with striker Gianluca Scamacca, who has interest from Serie A, during the summer transfer window.

The Europa Conference League winners snapped up Scamacca last summer, but he has struggled to make a big impression.

Scamacca, 24, missed the business end of the season through injury, last turning out for West Ham in March against AEK Larnaca.

There are question marks over his West Ham future amid interest from his homeland, where AC Milan and Roma are keen to bring him back to Serie A.

And according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, West Ham are reflecting on what to do with Scamacca this summer.

Both AC Milan and Roma have already spoken to Scamacca’s agent about a loan with an option to buy.

Scamacca himself is enthusiastic about the idea of returning to Serie A, but his future is in West Ham’s hands.

He put pen to paper to a five-year contract at the London Stadium when he made the move to the Premier League club in July last year.