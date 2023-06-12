Richard Keys has questioned Manchester City star Jack Grealish’s £100m price tag following his campaign with the treble winners.

The 27-year-old finished the 2022/23 season with 16 goal contributions in 50 matches overall, finding the back of the net just five times throughout the campaign.

Comparing the recently-concluded season with the one Grealish had in 2021/22, Keys insisted that this one was better than that one, but that in no way defines the England international’s £100m price tag.

“There’s no question Grealish has had a better season”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“But it would be hard to have had a worse one than 21/22.”

Keys scrutinised Grealish’s performance in each competition this season to bring out what he sees as the limitations in the 27-year-old’s game.

“This season PL 28 apps five goals seven assists. Champions League 13 apps zero goals one assist. FA Cup five appearances zero goals three assists. £100m?”

The Citizens broke the bank to sign Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record £100m back in the summer of 2021.

In his 89 appearances for the club, the Aston Villa academy graduate has found the back of the net eleven times, setting up 15 goals for his team-mates.