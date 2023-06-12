Aston Villa are currently in the process of discussing a compensation fee with Sevilla for their sporting director Monchi, according to Sky Sports News.

Aston Villa are undergoing a reorganisation at board level with club CEO Christian Purslow seeing his departure announced.

The Villans, who also plan to appoint a new head of commercial and revenue, are now looking at getting a new sporting director.

They had thought they had a deal for Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany in the bag, but he U-turned to stay at the Camp Nou.

Now Monchi, who has previously worked with Serie A club Roma, and is back at Sevilla, is the man they want.

Monchi has previously worked with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and the club are negotiating compensation with the Spanish club in order to reunite the two at Villa Park.

Monchi’s initial spell with Sevilla started in 2000.

He has been associated with the recruitment of players such as Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Ivan Rakitic.

Aston Villa will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season having finished seventh behind Brighton.