Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is on the radar of new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to talkSPORT.

Chelsea experienced a turbulent season with managerial changes and finished 12th in the league table.

The Chelsea hierarchy recently appointed Pochettino as their new boss to make them competitive again in the forthcoming campaign.

And Pochettino is keen on strengthening the goalkeeper department by bringing in a new first-choice goalkeeper.

The Argentine tactician has his eyes set on Aston Villa’s Martinez, who was one of the key architects of Argentina’s World Cup win.

Martinez joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 from Arsenal for a transfer fee in the region of £20m and the custodian has four years left with the Midland club.

He has been regular since his arrival at Villa Park and this season he kept 12 clean sheets in 36 league games.

The 29-year-old is rated highly by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be able to convince Martinez to move in the summer.

Aston Villa have themselves been linked with bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer and if they do so then it may smooth the path for a Martinez exit.