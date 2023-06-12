Celtic have held positive talks with Norwegian club Valerenga about signing promising midfield talent Odin Holm.

The 20-year-old is a Norway Under-20 international and has been linked with a possible exit from Valerenga for some time.

Danish side FC Copenhagen made a big effort to sign him in the winter, but could not reach an agreement with Valerenga.

Now Celtic are trying to succeed and they have had talks with Valerenga about Holm, according to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen.

The talks are positive, but there is no agreement for the midfielder to head to Celtic yet.

It is expected if there is an agreement then it will see Valerenga include a substantial sell-on clause.

Holm is ready to move on from Valerenga if an agreement can be reached and a switch to Scotland could happen quickly.

The 20-year-old, who has Thiago as his middle name, has clocked regular game time for Valerenga this season, turning out nine times in the Norwegian top flight.

His deal with Valerenga lasts until the end of 2024.