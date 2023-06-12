Barcelona are keen to resolve Clement Lenglet’s future this week, with the defender’s loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur set to expire at the end of June, it has been claimed in Spain.

Lenglet, 27, joined Spurs on a season-long loan deal from the Camp Nou outfit last year and made 35 appearances in all competitions for the north London side.

A substantial contributor to Tottenham’s campaign in the recently-concluded season, the Frenchman maintained his on-field reputation by logging a significant statistic of winning 103 ground duels.

Now, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eager to resolve the French international’s future this week, with his loan contract with Spurs about to expire at the end of June.

Lenglet is not in Xavi’s plans and the Catalan giants are keen to offload the player this summer.

It has been claimed that Barcelona have already held talks with Spurs over Lenglet and now they want to seal his fate this week, with the London outfit having no option to buy clause in his loan contract.

Spurs recently appointed Ange Postecoglou as their permanent manager for next season and he will have the final say on any potential deal for Lenglet.

It is suggested that Barcelona are ready to hear offers for the French centre-back in the region of €15m.

It remains to be seen now whether Spurs will move to strike a deal for the French defender or turn their attention elsewhere in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks next season.