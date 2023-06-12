Crystal Palace are interested in free agent striker Moussa Dembele, but Everton are currtently pushing to land him, it has been claimed in France.

The 26-year-old, who joined Lyon from Scottish side Celtic in 2018, is set to bid adieu to the club at the end of his current contract this month.

He is being pursued by multiple clubs, with Turkish giants Galatasaray having kept an eye on him for quite some time.

A return to England, where he has previously plied his trade with Fulham, is not being ruled out as well as Everton and Palace are keen, according to French journalist Ignatius Genuardi.

Everton, who avoided relegation on the final day of the season, are currently pushing to sign the player, though they are not the only club interested.

Crystal Palace, who are set to lose an attacking option in the form of Wilfried Zaha in the summer, are also targeting Dembele as an option up front.

Dembele has a proven goalscoring record in countries such as France and Scotland, having scored 70 goals for Lyon and 51 for Celtic.

He also made 28 goal contributions during his three-year stint with Fulham’s senior team.

The striker is now not short of options as he plots his next move.