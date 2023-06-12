Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is pushing for a summer transfer move to Tottenham Hotspur and Spurs are trying to convince the Bees to lower their asking price, according to talkSPORT.

Raya has one year left on his contract at Brentford and he has piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs as the summer transfer window appears on the horizon.

Tottenham are the leading candidates in the race for the 27-year-old goalkeeper’s signature.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has also given the green light in favour of the pursuit of Raya.

Brentford have been clear that while Raya is available, he will cost £40m.

Raya though appears to want the move to Tottenham and he is doing his bit by pushing to be allowed to head to north London.

Whether Raya’s efforts will bear any fruit remains to be seen, but at the same time as he is making it clear he wants to go, Tottenham are trying to reduce his price.

Spurs do not believe that Raya should command a £40m price and want to convince Brentford to lower it.

Raya played in both Brentford’s Premier League games against Tottenham last season, giving Spurs an up close look at his qualities and they liked what they saw.