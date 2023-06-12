Inter are considering West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca as an option if Edin Dzeko leaves after the expiration of his contract, with the Hammers claimed to have opened up to a loan.

The 24-year-old forward joined West Ham from Sassuolo last summer on a five-year contract, but failed to impress during an injury ridden first season for the London outfit.

It has been suggested that the player is keen on a return to Italy in the summer and West Ham have been claimed to be considering what to do.

Scamacca has been linked with several Italian outfits, with Juventus, AC Milan and Roma leading all keen.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are also considering Scamacca as an option to replace Dzeko if he decides to leave.

Dzeko’s contract with Inter is set to expire at the end of June and the forward has yet to sign a new deal with Nerazzurri.

It has been suggested that West Ham have now opened up to the idea of loaning out Scamacca.

The 24-year-old made 16 appearances for West Ham in the league this season and scored only on three occasions.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future for Scamacca amidst growing interest from several Italian clubs.