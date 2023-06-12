Celtic managerial target Kjetil Knutsen has insisted that he is only going to leave Bodo/Glimt in the middle of a season if he receives a special challenge.

Knutsen is rated highly and has been heavily linked with a move away from Bodo this summer.

Ajax have been interested in taking him to Amsterdam and the club’s sporting director Sven Mislintat even travelled to Norway to hold talks with the Bodo head coach.

However, Knutsen has backed out of the race to become the next Ajax coach and is insistent that he does not want to leave Bodo in the middle of the Norwegian season, which started in April and is set to run until December.

He told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I have no other plans than to be at Glint.

“I have said it many times – and I will say it again – I am having a great time here. Period. Right now Bodo are at an incredibly good place for me to be.”

Celtic are also looking at the Norwegian as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou who left for Tottenham.

However, their chances of landing Knutsen look bleak as he stressed that he will only leave Bodo in the middle of a season for a special challenge.

“I want to emphasise strongly that it is very difficult for me to drop something in the middle of a season.

“I would only abandon the team in the middle of a season for a very special challenge.”