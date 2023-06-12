Leeds United have started discussing new deals with Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles, in spite of announcing that the duo would leave the club at the end of the month, according to Sky Sports News.

On the list that was released, the recently-relegated Yorkshire-based club announced that they would part ways with four young players.

Along with two youngsters, Will Brook and Scott McKinstry, Robles and Forshaw were the two other names that were mentioned.

However, the club have taken a new route now and have held talks with the players to hand them new deals in order to keep them beyond the end of the season.

Robles, who arrived from Real Betis only last summer, featured mainly in cup competitions for the Whites until towards the end of the season.

He was then asked to step in to replace Illan Meslier, who had conceded as many as 18 goals in his final five league matches.

Forshaw, on the other hand, had been a long-term injury absentee for Leeds, making a comeback only in April.

Leeds will have to make necessary adjustments to their squad following their drop from the Premier League at the end of the season.