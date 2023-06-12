Former Leeds United star David Prutton believes that the Whites need to quickly get rid of the players who do not want to stay at Elland Road and bring in players who are willing to work hard for the club.

The Whites suffered relegation last season and they are now preparing themselves for life in the Championship.

Following Leeds’ relegation, it is expected that many players will leave the club this summer due to their reluctance to feature in the second tier of English football.

Prutton is of the view that Leeds need to get those players out of Elland Road as soon as possible and sign players who will dedicate their full effort for the sake of the Yorkshire outfit.

And the former Leeds star also stated that the club will need a good pre-season to get themselves up and running in the Championship next season.

“They need to have a good long pre-season to equip themselves for the Championship because the last time this club was in the Championship, the team was one of the fittest ones there”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I think that’s different now because of a different style of management but they also need to have people in that can get the best out of people that they paid a lot of money for.

“For the ones that don’t want to be there, see you later, bye, thanks for coming.

“Let’s get you out. “Let’s get people in here that want to dig in and work their way through the Championship.”

Leeds will be determined to build a team this summer to get straight back up in the Premier League, but are still without a manager and a director of football, even if the ownership has changed hands.