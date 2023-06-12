Liverpool are now set to take a concrete step in their interest in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who has attracted interest from several Premier League sides.

Veiga, 21, has been on the books at Celta Vigo since 2020 and has so far made 49 league appearances for Los Celestes.

The midfield talent accomplished an impressive 76.79 per cent in pass completion last term in 36 La Liga matches for the Spanish side, while bagging eleven goals and providing four assists.

The Spaniard’s sublime performances in the recently-concluded season have seen several clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City, hot on his trail; Newcastle are not expected to try to sign him now.

Now Liverpool are set to firm up their interest in Veiga, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

He has a release clause of €40m in his Celta Vigo contract, but it is unclear if Liverpool want to trigger it or negotiate a deal at a lower price.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen to realign their midfield options this summer as they eye returning to the fold of the Champions League next season.

They have already signed midfield jewel Alexis Mac Allister and are linked with a number of players, including Manu Kone and Orkun Kokcu.

The jury is out on where Veiga will end up this summer but all eyes will be on Liverpool and whether they can turn the Spaniard’s head.