Newcastle United view Wolfsburg’s midfielder Felix Nmecha as a value for money option that would give them more room for further signings, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are looking to restock their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season when they will take part in the Champions League after 20 long years.

Midfield is one area that has been identified as needing investment by manager Eddie Howe, but the Magpies are wresting with having to stay on the right side of financial fair play rules.

Howe is looking to make value-for-money signings this summer and has been drawn to Germany, with a bid now expected for Nmecha, who would cost around £15m.

In fact, the manager held remote discussions with director of football Dan Ashworth and chief scout Steve Nickson, giving them detailed discussions regarding how to move forward in the market without any further delay.

Scouting reports that have been gathered on Nmecha are all positive ones and hence the Magpies have decided to act without any delay.

Nmecha, who is regarded as a box-to-box midfielder, left England for Germany only in 2021 and has so far managed 50 appearances for Wolfsburg.

If Newcastle were able to land him for around £15m, it would leave more room in the budget for other, more expensive, signings.