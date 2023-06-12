Newcastle United would like a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Leicester City star James Maddison before the first day of pre-season training, according to Chronicle Live.

Following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, Maddison is expected to leave the Foxes in the summer.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his contract with Leicester and Newcastle are keen on taking him to St. James’ Park.

Tottenham Hotspur have also joined the race for the midfielder’s signature, as their new boss Ange Postecoglou wants him.

Newcastle, being aware of the increased interest in Maddison in the transfer window, are determined that they will not be pushed into a bidding war for the Leicester star.

It has been claimed that the Magpies are hoping to secure a breakthrough in the Maddison deal before their pre-season training starts in early July.

Leicester want in excess of £50m for the player and Eddie Howe’s side are reluctant to pay more than their valuation of the midfielder.

Newcastle and Tottenham have yet to place an official bid for Maddison and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will be able to secure the midfielder’s signature.