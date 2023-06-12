Portsmouth may have to be patient in their bid to sign Di’Shon Bernard following his release from Manchester United, with other clubs also circling, according to The News.

Manchester United are not keeping hold of Bernard this summer and he will be available as a free agent in the transfer window.

The Red Devils had an option to extend the 22-year-old’s contract by a year this summer, however, they decided against it.

Bernard impressed at Portsmouth on loan this season and Pompey are interested in bringing him back, with ongoing dialogue with his agents.

However, it is suggested that Portsmouth may have to be patient when it comes to striking a deal.

They are confident about snapping Bernard up, but there are other clubs circling for the player and he is likely to want to look at his options.

John Mousinho is keen to boost his defensive options in the upcoming campaign and has identified Bernard as a top target.

It is unclear what other clubs are in for Bernard and how much competition they may provide Portsmouth with for his signature.