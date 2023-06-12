Tottenham Hotspur could have a location benefit in their pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, as he feels settled in London, according to the Independent.

Raya, 27, was indispensable in the Bees’ Premier League campaign in the recently-concluded season and maintained a 100 per cent league appearance record for Thomas Frank’s side.

The Spanish shot-stopper registered a staggering 148 saves last term and has drawn attention from several Premier League outfits such as Spurs, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Raya has one year left on his contract with Brentford and the Bees have slapped a hefty £40m price tag on him, which Tottenham are reluctant to meet amid the north London side’s plans to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks this summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s representatives have already warned the Bees to lower the asking price or the player will leave the Gtech Community Stadium next summer as a free agent.

Now, it is claimed that Tottenham have shot in the arm in their race to sign Raya as the Spanish shot-stopper is feeling that he is settled in London.

Spurs are in pole position to secure Raya’s services this summer as Ange Postecoglou’s side are the only club to have been in talks with the representatives of the Spanish shot-stopper.

The Bees also prepare for life without the Spanish international as they have already signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg.

The jury is still out on where Raya will end up next season, but all eyes will be on Tottenham to see if they can capitalise on the additional advantage they have given the Spaniard’s preference for London.